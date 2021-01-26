PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Increased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 3.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.83. The firm has a market cap of $290.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

