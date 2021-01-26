Clean Yield Group Has $347,000 Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 213.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Newmont were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 428.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 107.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE NEM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,496. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $85,197.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.