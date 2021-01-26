Manchester Financial Inc. Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.24. 196,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,239,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

