Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report sales of $257.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.70 million and the highest is $271.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $196.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $993.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $975.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 123,863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 833.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.16. 47,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

