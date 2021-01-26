Clean Yield Group Increases Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 39.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

