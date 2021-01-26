CAE (NYSE:CAE) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Financial Comparison

CAE (NYSE:CAE) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get CAE alerts:

CAE has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CAE and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 2.07% 9.35% 2.93% Byrna Technologies -209.22% -233.99% -62.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CAE and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 7 4 0 2.36 Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAE presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.96%. Given CAE’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAE and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.70 billion 2.44 $234.11 million $1.00 23.34 Byrna Technologies $920,000.00 224.72 -$4.41 million N/A N/A

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.3% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CAE beats Byrna Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. Its Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, as well as medical practitioners. It trains approximately 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including approximately 135,000 pilots and various healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal equipment and munitions. It offers Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a handheld personal security device which is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as accessories and third-party products that are compatible with the Byrna HD, including the projectiles used in the Byrna HD; and less-lethal munitions that comprise impact rounds designed to stop an individual without causing permanent injury or death, as well as payload rounds carrying various chemical irritants and marking products designed for 40MM rifled launchers utilized by law enforcement, correctional services, and military markets. The company also sells 12 gauge less-lethal impact rounds. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, private security, and consumers in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.