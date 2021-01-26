1irstcoin Price Reaches $1.07 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $37.58 million and approximately $93,763.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00085005 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000991 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016696 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039420 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00332718 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,585 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.