LUXCoin Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $8,349.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,216.80 or 1.00111147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00024137 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.30 or 0.00324101 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.20 or 0.00718446 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00175779 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002375 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001999 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00036901 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,601,394 coins and its circulating supply is 10,594,161 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LUXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.