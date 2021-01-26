Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Cap Achieves $17.88 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $17.88 million and approximately $4,783.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.39 or 0.00861960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.94 or 0.04412365 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017565 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 118,962,569 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IHFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.