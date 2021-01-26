Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

DGX stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,265. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

