Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.06. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million.

Several research firms have commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. 2,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,694. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $164.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

