Nadler Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 66,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,678.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.