Adviser Investments LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 154,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

KBE stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.84. 93,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,477. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.