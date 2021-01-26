National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Shares Purchased by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,729,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,391 shares during the quarter. National accounts for about 1.4% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned about 0.13% of National worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National by 31.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Get National alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Daniel Asher acquired 9,972 shares of National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,425.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 339,071 shares of company stock valued at $875,415 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NHLD stock remained flat at $$3.26 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. National Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

National Profile

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax Preparation and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD).

Receive News & Ratings for National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.