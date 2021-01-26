Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Velodyne Lidar accounts for approximately 0.1% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 211,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,905. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

