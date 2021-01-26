Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after acquiring an additional 458,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,321,000 after acquiring an additional 406,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after acquiring an additional 348,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.67. The company had a trading volume of 106,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $212.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

