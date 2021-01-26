iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Lessened by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,842 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.97. 31,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $70.66.

