Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 66,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,678.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

