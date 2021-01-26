Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 965.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $254.01. 30,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

