Graco (NYSE:GGG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

GGG opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. Graco has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $3,660,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,554 shares of company stock worth $8,868,379. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

