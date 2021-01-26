Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 13,626 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 120.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $233,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 287.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.42. 2,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,026. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.29 and its 200 day moving average is $211.22. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

