Adviser Investments LLC Has $6.34 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 692.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,277 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after buying an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,364.3% during the third quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,996,000 after buying an additional 712,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.11. 101,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139,238. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $103.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.