TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.0458 on Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $181,904.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TokenPay

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,913,288 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

