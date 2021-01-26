Adviser Investments LLC Buys 33,668 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 173.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,668 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 536,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,730,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.08. 87,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,745. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $167.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average of $145.31.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.