Adviser Investments LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 584,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,765,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL remained flat at $$32.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 37,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,064. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

