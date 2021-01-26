Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Gentherm also posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.31. 5,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,248.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 997,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Gentherm by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 381,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 71,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 245,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

