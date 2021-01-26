Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Adviser Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,222 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $61,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

FBND traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.00. 1,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,317. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $55.41.

