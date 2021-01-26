Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,324 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,021. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $78.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

