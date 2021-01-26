Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.85.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,372.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.53. 110,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,196,062. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average is $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.