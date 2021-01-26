Zacks: Analysts Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $1.43. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 196.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNFI traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $30.16. 62,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,868. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.