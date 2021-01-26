PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces Earnings Results

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $96.20. 79,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,124. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

