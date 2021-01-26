Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF) Sets New 1-Year High at $290.00

Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 288 ($3.76), with a volume of 391946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.74).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 236.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 199.54.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Company Profile (LON:WKOF)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to return to shareholders all dividends received, net of withholding tax on an annual basis.

