LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €48.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LXS. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.43 ($68.74).

Shares of ETR LXS traded down €1.92 ($2.26) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €62.14 ($73.11). 228,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.43. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of €64.86 ($76.31).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

