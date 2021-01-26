Cormark Boosts TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Price Target to C$28.00

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.65.

TSE:T traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,210. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$34.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.92.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.2400001 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

