National Bank Financial Boosts TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$103.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$95.17.

Get TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) alerts:

TSE:TFII traded up C$4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$90.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,161. The company has a market cap of C$8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$98.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$66.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.