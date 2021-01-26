National Bank Financial Boosts TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$103.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$95.17.

TSE:TFII traded up C$4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$90.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,161. The company has a market cap of C$8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$98.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$66.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Analyst Recommendations for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII)

