Security National Trust Co. Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 215,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $73.69. The stock had a trading volume of 132,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

