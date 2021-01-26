Scotiabank Upgrades Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) to “Outperform”

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$590.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$500.00. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FFH. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$625.00 to C$525.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

TSE:FFH traded up C$14.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$488.00. 44,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,750. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$319.37 and a one year high of C$637.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.29 billion and a PE ratio of -205.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$450.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$417.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$12.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$13.12 by C($1.07). The company had revenue of C$6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 39.8608012 EPS for the current year.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

