Frisch Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 909 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

ILMN traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $419.73. 22,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,835. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $425.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

