Frisch Financial Group Inc. Takes $385,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $23,558,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,540,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2,204.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 594,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 568,788 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $11,300,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $9,789,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. 98,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,081. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

