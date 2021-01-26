Clark Financial Advisors Buys New Stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK)

Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBK. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 39.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 42,148 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 40,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,147. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

