Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.97. Verizon Communications also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a peer perform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $235.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

