Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $9.80 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 69.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.38. 239,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average of $123.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

