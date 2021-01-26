Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 40,150 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,150 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. 17,680 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24.

