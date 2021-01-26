FC Advisory LLC Acquires 5,905 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.1% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock remained flat at $$54.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 34,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,527. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

