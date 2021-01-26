FC Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 291.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 250,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 200,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.71 during trading on Tuesday. 399,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,572. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.