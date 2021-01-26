SHPING Tops One Day Volume of $35.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, SHPING has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a market cap of $231,905.55 and $35.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHPING alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.38 or 0.00863218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.37 or 0.04389118 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017564 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.