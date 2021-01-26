Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGIO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

