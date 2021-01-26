CertiK (CTK) Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One CertiK token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002951 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $24.32 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00052737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00128338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00072623 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00279328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00068533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038254 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 100,944,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,646,774 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

