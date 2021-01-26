Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,793 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

RSP traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $130.77. 76,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,050. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

