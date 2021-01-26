Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $243.04. The company had a trading volume of 38,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,202. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $247.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.63 and its 200-day moving average is $204.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.